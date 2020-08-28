UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's El Al Airlines To Conduct 1st Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi Flight On Monday - Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:06 PM

Israel's El Al Airlines to Conduct 1st Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi Flight on Monday - Airport

Israel's flag carrier, El Al, will make the first direct flight from Tel Aviv to UAE's Abu Dhabi on Monday, according to Ben Gurion International Airport

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Israel's flag carrier, El Al, will make the first direct flight from Tel Aviv to UAE's Abu Dhabi on Monday, according to Ben Gurion International Airport.

The LY971 flight will take place at 10:00 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT), according to the airport's website.

Delegations from Israel and the United States will arrive by the flight in the United Arab Emirates to hold talks with the country's officials, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the head of Israel's National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabat, to head the country's delegation to Abu Dhabi.

The UAE-Israel agreement to normalize bilateral relations and establish diplomatic ties was brokered by the US and announced on August 13. The UAE has become the third Arab country to fully recognize Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. The two states are expected to sign a number of agreements for cooperation in investments, tourism, security and other areas.

The treaty also appears to have put Israel's plans to extend its sovereignty over lands in the West Bank on hold, but, despite the circumstances, the Palestinian administration has strongly condemned this tripartite agreement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Bank United States United Arab Emirates August From Agreement Arab Airport

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 79,680 addition ..

11 minutes ago

DIG Traffic Police Karachi reviews arrangements on ..

11 minutes ago

Veteran Japan keeper Kawashima comes in from the c ..

11 minutes ago

Myanmar to Crack Down on Illegal Entries Through A ..

11 minutes ago

Asif Nakai reviews security plan for dist Kasur

22 minutes ago

Prime Minister conveys best wishes for ailing Shin ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.