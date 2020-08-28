(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israel's flag carrier, El Al, will make the first direct flight from Tel Aviv to UAE's Abu Dhabi on Monday, according to Ben Gurion International Airport

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Israel's flag carrier, El Al, will make the first direct flight from Tel Aviv to UAE's Abu Dhabi on Monday, according to Ben Gurion International Airport.

The LY971 flight will take place at 10:00 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT), according to the airport's website.

Delegations from Israel and the United States will arrive by the flight in the United Arab Emirates to hold talks with the country's officials, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the head of Israel's National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabat, to head the country's delegation to Abu Dhabi.

The UAE-Israel agreement to normalize bilateral relations and establish diplomatic ties was brokered by the US and announced on August 13. The UAE has become the third Arab country to fully recognize Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. The two states are expected to sign a number of agreements for cooperation in investments, tourism, security and other areas.

The treaty also appears to have put Israel's plans to extend its sovereignty over lands in the West Bank on hold, but, despite the circumstances, the Palestinian administration has strongly condemned this tripartite agreement.