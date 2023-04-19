(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Israel's defense electronics manufacturer Elbit Systems announced on Tuesday that it had been awarded a contract worth over $100 million to supply ATMOS modular artillery systems to an unnamed international customer.

"Elbit Systems Ltd...

announced today that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $102 million to supply artillery systems to an international customer. The contract will be performed over a period of eight years," the company's press release read.

According to the statement, ATMOS, or Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer System, can fire all 155mm shells certified by NATO. It has an effective range of 40 kilometers (25 miles) for standard projectiles and an extended range for rocked-assisted missiles.