Israel's Elbit Systems To Supply Rocket Systems To Unnamed European NATO Country

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Israel-based international defense electronics company Elbit Systems on Thursday announced that it had been awarded two contracts totaling $252 million to supply ATMOS self-propelled gun systems and PULS artillery systems to an unnamed European NATO country.

"Elbit Systems Ltd. ... announced today that it was awarded two contracts with an aggregate value of $252 million to supply artillery rocket systems to a European NATO member country," the press release read.

The first contract worth $119 million provides for a supply of a "battalion's worth of ATMOS (Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer) 155mm/52 caliber truck-mounted howitzers systems," and will be performed over a two-year period, the press release said.

The second contract for $133 million will supply two batteries of PULS artillery rocket-launcher systems, "including a package of rockets and missiles," and will be fulfilled over a three-year period, according to the press release.

