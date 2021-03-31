UrduPoint.com
Israel's Elections Committee Presents President Rivlin With Official Knesset Vote Results

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Israel's Elections Committee Presents President Rivlin With Official Knesset Vote Results

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday received the official results of the election to the country's parliament (Knesset) from Central Elections Committee (CEC) chairman Uzi Vogelman.

On March 23, Israel decided for the fourth time in two years the fate of the country's unicameral national legislature, as the 23rd parliament convocation was automatically dissolved in late December after failing to pass the 2020 state budget on time. The CEC verified the vote results on Tuesday and said that there was no evidence of fraud.

"It is not yet seven years since I have been president, and this is the fifth time that I have received the results of the elections to the Knesset, the fourth in less than two years," Rivlin said during the ceremony, which was broadcast online, adding that the situation in the country was "difficult.

"

The president will begin consultations with representatives of the parties elected to the Knesset on April 5 in order to determine who will be forming the next government. The next day, the new lawmakers will be sworn into office and on April 7 Rivlin will announce who will be given the mandate to form the government.

