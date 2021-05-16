UrduPoint.com
Israel's Envoy To UN Says Hamas Planned Gaza Escalation To Gain Political Power

Sun 16th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

Israel's Envoy to UN Says Hamas Planned Gaza Escalation to Gain Political Power

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Israel's Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said on Sunday that Palestine's Hamas premeditated the ongoing escalation in Gaza to gain political power.

"This is not the first time that Hamas has indiscriminately fired deadly missiles into Israeli civilians, while hiding behind .

.. civilians, but this time it's different. It was completely premeditated, but by Hamas in order to gain political power," Erdan said during an emergency UN Security Counicl meeting.

