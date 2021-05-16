UrduPoint.com
Israel's Envoy Urges UN Security Council To Unequivocally Condemn Hamas' Attacks

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Israel's Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Gilad Erdan urged the UN Security Council on Sunday to unequivocally condemn Hamas' attacks and support Israel's right to defend itself.

"If you choose to avoid condemning Hamas, it will strengthen the radical terror group, which aims to overthrow the Palestinian Authority and whose Charter explicitly calls for wiping Israel off the map. It will continue the cycle of violence and undermine the chances for peace," Erdan told before the UN Security Council, which gathered for an emergency meeting over the ongoing Gaza escalation.

 

"But today, you can choose a different path: you can unequivocally condemn Hamas' indiscriminate and unprovoked attacks which threaten Israelis and Palestinians alike. You can choose to support Israel's heroic efforts to defend itself and dismantle Hamas' infrastructure of terror while doing everything to minimize the number of casualties on both sides," he said.

More Stories From World

