MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The Israeli Air Force's F-16 fighters struck with eight cruise missiles near Damascus airport, damaged a warehouse, killed a person, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Thursday.

"On December 16, from 1:51 to 1:59, four Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighters from the airspace over the Golan Heights struck with eight cruise missiles at targets near the Damascus International Airport," Kulit said at a briefing.

He added that the Syrian air defense forces destroyed from the Pantsir-S systems seven of the eight missiles fired by Israeli fighters.

"As a result of the airstrike, a warehouse was damaged, one person was killed," Kulit said.