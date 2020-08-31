Israel’s first commercial flight to arrive in Abu Dhabi today

(@fidahassanain)

The latest reports suggest that EI Al Flight 971 will depart Ben Gurion Airport on Monday (today) at 10: 30 a.m. and land in Abu Dhabi at 3:05 p.m by using Saudi airspace for the first time in history.

The Israeli media is terming it historic day as it is the first commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi. The flight would b carrying delegations from Israel and the US for talks on the recently inked “normalization agreement between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi.

“El Al Flight 971 will depart Ben Gurion Airport on Monday morning for Abu Dhabi,” the latest report said.

An Israeli Pilot association also shared the map for the first flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi.

They said that the flight was likely to take off at 10: 30 a.m. and land at 3.

05 p.m, according to the Israeli Airline Pilots Association.

The reports said that the flight would use Saudi airspace to reach UAE.

However, the pilots union pointed out that the route was still not final yet.

“And to the best of our knowledge still hasn’t been approved by the Saudis,” said the statement shared by an Israeli Pilots Association on Twitter.

It may be mentioned here that Indian airlines use Saudi Airspace to fly to Israel but the Israeli flights are not allowed to use Saudi Air Space since 2018 and that Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have formal ties.

According to latest reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted senior American officials who played their role in historic deal between Israel and the UAE.