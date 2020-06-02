UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Gantz Orders Military To Prepare For West Bank Annexation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:44 AM

Israel's Gantz Orders Military to Prepare for West Bank Annexation

Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in a directive on Monday ordered the country's military to step up its plans to annex territory in the West Bank

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in a directive on Monday ordered the country's military to step up its plans to annex territory in the West Bank.

"Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz has instructed the Israeli army's Chief of Staff Lt. Gen Aviv Kochavi to speed up preparations with the Israel Defense Forces ahead of the government's efforts on the agenda in the Palestinian arena," the directive, which was published by Gantz's office, read.

Earlier in the day, Gantz said that the safety of Israeli citizens is the country's top priority, and the government will strive to cooperate safely with other countries in the region. The alternate prime minister made the comments to the Blue and White faction in the Israeli parliament.

Gantz also met with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman to discuss regional issues and other diplomatic matters.

Israel's plans to begin annexing land in the West Bank follows in the wake of US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century that proposed a two-state solution in the region that would allow for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state.

However, the Palestinian side has rejected the deal outright as it would recognize Israeli settlements in the West Bank. On May 19, the Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced that Palestinians would abandon their commitments under agreements with Israel and the US. Abbas cited the Israeli government's public plans to seize lands in the West Bank.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Army Israel Parliament Trump Bank David May Government Top

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

2 hours ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

2 hours ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

2 hours ago

Emirates could take four years to return to normal ..

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.