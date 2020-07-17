MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Israeli Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz on Friday discussed with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu strategic issues concerning the middle East and the importance of preserving stability in the region.

"This morning, I held talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

We discussed strategic issues related to the Middle East and the importance of maintaining stability in the region," Gantz wrote on Twitter.

The minister has expressed appreciation to Russia for its understanding of Israel's security issues, and stressed the country's resolve "to confront Iran's efforts to establish its military presence in Syria" and prevent Tehran from "promoting its nuclear ambitions."

During the conversation, Gantz also expressed hope for a continued bilateral partnership between Russia and Israel.