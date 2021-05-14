MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met on Friday with the country's senior defense officials to evaluate the current developments in the ongoing conflict, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Among those senior members of the defense establishment were the military's Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, and Defense Ministry Director-General Amir Eshel, according to the news outlet.

The largest confrontation in recent years at the Gaza Strip border began on Monday evening. Palestinian militants have since launched about 2,000 rockets toward Israel, while Israel is carrying out multiple retaliatory strikes against the Hamas Islamist movement.

The violence was sparked by days of clashes in East Jerusalem and an Israeli court's decision to side with Jewish settlers requesting the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the disputed city.