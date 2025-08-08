Open Menu

Israel’s Gaza Takeover Plan ‘must Be Immediately Halted,’ Says UN Rights Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Israel’s Gaza takeover plan ‘must be immediately halted,’ says UN rights chief

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The UN’s top human rights official emphasized on Friday that the Israeli Government must not pursue a complete takeover of the besieged Gaza Strip.

“A complete military takeover of the occupied Gaza Strip must be immediately halted,” Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, demanded, after the Israeli security cabinet approved a plan for a full-scale Israeli military takeover in the battered enclave.

The development runs contrary to international law, Turk continued, referring to a ruling of the International Court of Justice that Israel must end its occupation and achieve a two-State solution giving Palestinians the right to self-determination.

Any further escalation of the conflict between Hamas and Israel that has devastated Gaza and killed tens of thousands “will result in more massive forced displacement, more killing, more unbearable suffering, senseless destruction and atrocity crimes”, the UN rights chief said.

In a short statement, Turk insisted that rather than intensifying the conflict, “the Israeli Government should put all its efforts into saving the lives of Gaza’s civilians by allowing the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid”.

At the same time, all hostages must be immediately and unconditionally released by Palestinian groups, he continued, adding that Palestinians arbitrarily detained by Israel must also also be released.

“The war in Gaza must end now. And Israelis and Palestinians must be allowed to live side by side in peace,” the High Commissioner said.

Recent Stories

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

43 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

57 minutes ago
 Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

1 hour ago
 Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025

1 hour ago
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange wi ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda

2 hours ago
 Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI gu ..

Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..

2 hours ago
 Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon ..

Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

6 hours ago
 3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no ..

3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM

13 hours ago

More Stories From World