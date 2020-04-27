UrduPoint.com
Israel's Health Minister Confirms Plans To Resign, Defends His Pandemic Handling

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman confirmed on Sunday his plans to resign, defending his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and saying that he wants to get the post of construction and housing minister in the new government.

On Saturday, Israeli media reported that Litzman wants to resign to head another ministry. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently seeking to form a unity government with his centrist opponent, Benny Gantz.

"After a decade of work in the Ministry of Health, at a time when Israel is implementing the strategy to overcome the coronavirus crisis and is set to form a new government, I decided against returning to the Ministry of Health for the fourth time. I prefer to lead a large-scale reform to solve the housing problem in Israel while being in the ministry of construction," Litzman said in a statement, as quoted by the Ministry of Health.

The minister went on to note that he was "proud to have led the health care system during this emergency."

"We made serious decisions for the benefit of the people of Israel. We were the first to stop traffic with China and other Asian countries, which was later proved to be an important and necessary step," he added.

Litzman, who recently recovered from the virus, has been criticized for his handling of the epidemic. Media reported earlier that Netanyahu had asked him to resign. The minister is the leader of the United Torah Judaism party, a longtime partner of Netanyahu's coalition cabinets.

Israel has so far confirmed 15,443 COVID-19 cases, including 201 fatalities.

