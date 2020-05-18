No new coronavirus cases have been registered in Israel since Sunday evening, the Health Ministry said on Monday afternoon, updating its previous report about four new cases

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) No new coronavirus cases have been registered in Israel since Sunday evening, the Health Ministry said on Monday afternoon, updating its previous report about four new cases.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that four new cases had been recorded since Sunday evening, taking the toll to 16,621.

"As of 11:00 a.m. [8:00 GMT], no new patients have been diagnosed [with coronavirus] today. Yesterday, 11 new patients tested positive, as of 8:00 p.m.," the ministry said in an updated statement, noting that the incoming data is being constantly verified.

Thus, the tally still stands at 16,617. The death toll increased to 272 after one coronavirus patient died on Sunday.

As many as 13,014 patients (+72 as of Monday morning) have recovered since the onset of the epidemic. The number of active cases totals 3,335.

As of now, 57 patients are in serious condition. Forty-seven are in need of lung ventilation treatment.

Israel is gradually reemerging from the lockdown, green-lighting public events with up to 50 participants and having children back to schools since Sunday. From May 20, the country is set to reopen beaches.