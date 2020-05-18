UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Health Ministry Updates Morning's COVID-19 Statistics From 4 To Zero New Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:31 PM

Israel's Health Ministry Updates Morning's COVID-19 Statistics From 4 to Zero New Cases

No new coronavirus cases have been registered in Israel since Sunday evening, the Health Ministry said on Monday afternoon, updating its previous report about four new cases

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) No new coronavirus cases have been registered in Israel since Sunday evening, the Health Ministry said on Monday afternoon, updating its previous report about four new cases.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that four new cases had been recorded since Sunday evening, taking the toll to 16,621.

"As of 11:00 a.m. [8:00 GMT], no new patients have been diagnosed [with coronavirus] today. Yesterday, 11 new patients tested positive, as of 8:00 p.m.," the ministry said in an updated statement, noting that the incoming data is being constantly verified.

Thus, the tally still stands at 16,617. The death toll increased to 272 after one coronavirus patient died on Sunday.

As many as 13,014 patients (+72 as of Monday morning) have recovered since the onset of the epidemic. The number of active cases totals 3,335.

As of now, 57 patients are in serious condition. Forty-seven are in need of lung ventilation treatment.

Israel is gradually reemerging from the lockdown, green-lighting public events with up to 50 participants and having children back to schools since Sunday. From May 20, the country is set to reopen beaches.

Related Topics

Israel Died May Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi donates AED2 million to fishermen ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire vi ..

13 minutes ago

PM allows partial resumption of train service: She ..

25 minutes ago

OIC and its Organs have Mobilizedtheir Resources t ..

35 minutes ago

HRCP demands NCHR revival

38 minutes ago

Waziristan ‘honour’ killings barbaric, condemn ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.