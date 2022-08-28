MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) The Israel Defense Forces and Mossad have been ordered to prepare for any scenario in light of the possible signing of the Iran nuclear deal, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that Mossad chief David Barnea would go to Washington next week to discuss the agreement.

"The IDF and the Mossad have received instructions from us to prepare for any scenario. We will be ready to act to safeguard Israel's security," Lapid told foreign media, as quoted by his office.

Lapid noted that Israel will continue "to fight the agreement with full force," but without damaging relations with the United States.

"As the Jerusalem Declaration states, we have the right to defend ourselves. If an agreement is signed, it will not oblige us. We are not a party to it and it will not limit our actions," Lapid said.

Talks between Iran and the global powers, led by the EU, have dragged on for 20 months since US President Joe Biden took office. Biden's predecessor Donald Trump was the one to cancel the 2015 agreement in 2018, imposing sanctions on Iran.