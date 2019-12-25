UrduPoint.com
Israel's Issachar Serving Drug Sentence In Russia To File Complaint With ECHR - Lawyer

The defense of Israeli national Naama Issachar who is serving a 7.5-year prison term on drug charges in Russia will file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to challenge the sentencing, her lawyer told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The defense of Israeli national Naama Issachar who is serving a 7.5-year prison term on drug charges in Russia will file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to challenge the sentencing, her lawyer told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Today we signed a relevant agreement after a meeting with Naama's relatives, with her consent. We have started preparing a complaint to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. We are grateful to Naama and her family for their trust, and we commend their courage and determination to continue fighting for a lawful and just outcome of the case by legal means," Vadim Klyuvgant said.

He added that the defense was also working on a second appeal after the Moscow Regional Court dismissed the first appeal last week.

Israeli-US national Issachar was arrested at a Moscow airport in April while on layover from Israel to India, with nine grams of marijuana found in her rucksack. As a result, the young woman was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison on drug smuggling and possession charges.

The penalty has been harshly criticized in Israel as disproportionate since the amount of drugs found is allowed for personal use in Israel, though it is considered illegal in Russia.

