UrduPoint.com

Israel's Judicial Reform May Negatively Affect IT Startups, Cause Relocation - Enterprise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Israel's Judicial Reform May Negatively Affect IT Startups, Cause Relocation - Enterprise

SAINT PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The judicial reform proposed by the Israeli government will have a serious negative impact on the country's booming startup ecosystem and may force some companies to consider relocation, as fear of political instability and arbitrary legislation grows among them, Eldad Ben Tora, the president and general manager of KIDOZ Inc., told Sputnik.

The draft law is intended to shake up the judiciary. If adopted, it will curtail the Supreme Court's power to review and strike down laws that it rules unconstitutional and give the government a greater say in the selection of judges. Thousands have been protesting against the reform nationwide for months. In late March, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the suspension of the legislative process on the judicial reform in order to negotiate and reach a compromise with its opponents.

"We believe that the judicial reform will have a serious negative impact on the high-tech sector in Israel," Eldad Ben Tora said.

According to a survey conducted by research non-profit organization Start-Up Nation Central among 1,142 heads of start-ups, international companies and investment funds on March 22-23, some 80% believe that judicial reform will negatively affect "them and their portfolio companies.

"

The survey also showed that the vast majority of investors (84%) believe that judicial reform will negatively affect the ability to attract capital from abroad. The enterprises seem to agree with investors, as 77 percent think it will be difficult for them to raise capital from foreign investors, and nearly 80 percent of companies said that investors had canceled meetings with them after the news about the judicial reform emerged.

"Our concern is the decrease in Israel's attractiveness in the eyes of investors who fear instability, arbitrary legislation and weakened courts that will protect their interests," the entrepreneur explained the position behind his negative outlook.

The survey also suggests that more and more high-tech companies have started placing their funds outside Israel. This situation has the potential to cause a massive outflow of funds from the country, the survey concluded.

High-tech companies currently employ approximately one in ten workers in Israel. According to the 2022 global startup ecosystem index, Israel's high-tech industry comfortably remains the third-largest worldwide and an undisputed leader among the middle Eastern countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Israel March May From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd April 2023

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss latest situation in Sudan

12 hours ago
 ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges& ..

ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges&#039; liquidity last week

12 hours ago
 Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates ..

Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates Eid Al Fitr with orphans, canc ..

13 hours ago
 Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serv ..

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.