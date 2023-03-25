UrduPoint.com

Israel's Judicial Reform Protest Leaders Declare 'Week Of Paralysis' - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Israel's Judicial Reform Protest Leaders Declare 'Week of Paralysis' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Organizers of the protest movement against the judicial reform in Israel have declared a "week of paralysis," which will include nationwide demonstrations against the divisive legislative action, Israeli media reported.

The new protest action was announced on Friday, one day after "many thousands" of Israelis took to the streets during the "day of paralysis" protest, the Jerusalem Post reported.

As part of the "week of paralysis," the opponents of the judicial overhaul plan to gather at "any place" where the government ministers and coalition lawmakers go and protest in their presence, the newspaper said.

Earlier this week, hundreds of activists swarmed outside the residences of prominent Israeli government officials � including Tourism Minister Haim Katz, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, among others � to protest against the judicial reform, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Thousands have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for almost 11 weeks now. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court Israel Jerusalem Levin January Post Media Government

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

4 minutes ago
 UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

55 minutes ago
 ‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sani ..

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Framework Working Group ..

UAE participates in second Framework Working Group Meeting within G20 Finance Tr ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism ca ..

Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism cases

5 hours ago
 'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claim ..

'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claims Imran Khan

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.