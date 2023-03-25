MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Organizers of the protest movement against the judicial reform in Israel have declared a "week of paralysis," which will include nationwide demonstrations against the divisive legislative action, Israeli media reported.

The new protest action was announced on Friday, one day after "many thousands" of Israelis took to the streets during the "day of paralysis" protest, the Jerusalem Post reported.

As part of the "week of paralysis," the opponents of the judicial overhaul plan to gather at "any place" where the government ministers and coalition lawmakers go and protest in their presence, the newspaper said.

Earlier this week, hundreds of activists swarmed outside the residences of prominent Israeli government officials � including Tourism Minister Haim Katz, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, among others � to protest against the judicial reform, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Thousands have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for almost 11 weeks now. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.