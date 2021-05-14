MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Shahira Shalabi, the deputy mayor of the Israeli city of Haifa, told Sputnik on Friday that given the country's struggle to form a government and other internal issues, the judiciary system would not be effective in conducting investigations into the assaults committed against Arab Israelis.

"I think investigations will be launched, but I do not know the extent to which they will be carried out, because as you know here in Israel we neither have a government nor are the laws being implemented. One of the main pillars upon which a government stands is its judiciary, whereas today with the situation in Israel, it is not possible to rely on the judiciary system," Shalabi said.

Some Israeli experts have recently voiced their opinions that the violence, which erupted between Israel and Palestine, was a result of failure to form proper governments and a power struggle in both states.

The clashes, which started earlier this week in East Jerusalem, led to the worst hostilities in the Gaza Strip in recent years. Palestinian militants have launched over 1,800 rockets toward Israel. In response, Israel has fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza.