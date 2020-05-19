(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Israel's intelligence agency instructed the leaders of national defense industry and critical infrastructure companies on Tuesday to boost vigilance in anticipation of a possible cyberattack from Iran, national media reported.

According to Walla news portal, the relevant directives were sent to the companies on Tuesday morning.

The move came after The Washington Post reported earlier in the day, citing unnamed officials, that Israel was behind the May 9 "disruptive" hacking attack on computers that regulate the flow of vessels in the southern Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee. Iranian media, however, reported that Israel had failed to target the port's key systems.

The attack deemed to be a retaliation for Iran's similar attempt to target Israeli water and sewage facilities last month.