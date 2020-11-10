The Israeli parliament is set to approve the normalization peace deal with Bahrain later on Tuesday, the Haaretz newspaper reported

The session, which is scheduled to be held at 14:00 Israel time (12:00 GMT), will be opened with a speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the news agency.

In late October, the country's government ratified the deal on the establishment of diplomatic relations and then agreed to submit it to the parliament for endorsement.

On October 18, Bahrain and Israel signed the US-brokered Joint Communique on establishing diplomatic and peaceful relations, which was followed by a total of seven memorandums of understanding in various fields for mutually beneficial cooperation.