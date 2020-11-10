UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Knesset To Vote On Normalization Peace Deal With Bahrain On Tuesday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:24 PM

Israel's Knesset to Vote on Normalization Peace Deal With Bahrain on Tuesday - Reports

The Israeli parliament is set to approve the normalization peace deal with Bahrain later on Tuesday, the Haaretz newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Israeli parliament is set to approve the normalization peace deal with Bahrain later on Tuesday, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

The session, which is scheduled to be held at 14:00 Israel time (12:00 GMT), will be opened with a speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the news agency.

In late October, the country's government ratified the deal on the establishment of diplomatic relations and then agreed to submit it to the parliament for endorsement.

On October 18, Bahrain and Israel signed the US-brokered Joint Communique on establishing diplomatic and peaceful relations, which was followed by a total of seven memorandums of understanding in various fields for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Parliament Bahrain October Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

11 minutes ago

Total VAT revenues amount to AED11.6bn from Januar ..

26 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Port, Jafza see steady growth in constru ..

26 minutes ago

PM calls for global coordinated efforts to combat ..

29 minutes ago

PITB and South Punjab Secretariat sign MoU for e-F ..

34 minutes ago

Gaming, Streaming services and Restaurant vouchers ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.