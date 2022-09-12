UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Israel's Lapid, Germany's Baerbock Discuss Regional, Security Challenges 'Posed by Iran'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock have held a meeting in Berlin to discuss the regional and security challenges "posed by Iran," as well as bilateral cooperation in economic and technology sectors, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Monday.

"Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, this morning.

The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister discussed the regional and security challenges posed by Iran," the statement read.

The senior officials also raised the issues of economic, technological, security and international cooperation, it said.

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll, National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata, Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, Diplomatic Advisor Yair Zivan, Special Advisor Gili Haushner and Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor also attended the meeting, the statement added.

