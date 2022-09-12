(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has held a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin to discuss the Iranian nuclear program and strengthening of the bilateral strategic cooperation, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Monday.

"Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Schloss Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, this morning.

The Prime Minister expressed the importance of continuing the fight against Iran's nuclear program, and the importance of strengthening Israel and Germany's strategic partnership," the statement read.

Lapid thanked Steinmeier for supporting Israel in the fight against antisemitism and for facilitating the agreement with the families of the deceased athletes after the terrorist attack at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, it also said.

The meeting was private and lasted for one hour.