Israel's Lapid Says 'many Obstacles' Remain Before Forming Coalition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 06:56 PM

Israel's Lapid says 'many obstacles' remain before forming coalition

Israel's centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid on Monday said "many obstacles" remain before a coalition to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is agreed

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Israel's centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid on Monday said "many obstacles" remain before a coalition to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is agreed.

"Maybe that's a good thing, because we'll have to overcome them together," Lapid told members of his party two days before Wednesday's deadline to forge the diverse "change" alliance that could end Netanyahu's 12-year tenure.

"That's our first test -- to see if we can find smart compromises in the coming days to achieve the greater goal."

More Stories From World

