UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Lapid Says 'obstacles' Remain In Bid To Oust Netanyahu

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 09:36 PM

Israel's Lapid says 'obstacles' remain in bid to oust Netanyahu

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Monday said many obstacles remain before a diverse coalition can be built to oust veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but voiced hope it will achieve the "greater goal"

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Monday said many obstacles remain before a diverse coalition can be built to oust veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but voiced hope it will achieve the "greater goal".

Lapid, a secular centrist, has been locked in talks with the right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett on the terms of a "change alliance" that also hinges on an array of other parties ahead of a Wednesday midnight deadline.

Former tv anchor Lapid's chances of success rose when tech millionaire Bennett, despite their ideological differences, said Sunday he would join a "national unity government" in which the two men would take turns to serve as premier.

Israel's latest political turmoil comes more than two months after Israel's fourth inconclusive election in less than two years and could topple the right-wing leader known as Bibi who has ruled for a total of 15 years.

The intense political bargaining follows Israel's bloody 11-day military conflict with Islamist group Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza that ended with a May 21 ceasefire.

A viable anti-Netanyahu coalition would still need the support of other parties and lawmakers to gain a majority of 61 seats in the 120-member Knesset, Israel's legislature.

But while Lapid warned of remaining hurdles, he also sought to strike a cautiously upbeat note.

"We'll have to overcome them together," he told members of his Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party. "That's our first test -- to see if we can find smart compromises in the coming days to achieve the greater goal."

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Gaza Alliance May Sunday TV Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

SEHA continues administering all doses of Pfizer-B ..

11 minutes ago

Luxembourg gifts its Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilion to U ..

11 minutes ago

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises ‘Co ..

26 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens GISEC

56 minutes ago

Shurooq unveils two development projects valued AE ..

56 minutes ago

Hamas Ready for Negotiations With Israel on Prison ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.