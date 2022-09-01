UrduPoint.com

Israel's Lapid Urges Citizens To Stay Away From Pilgrim City Of Uman In Ukraine - Office

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday, following a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called on Israelis to avoid the pilgrim city of Uman in central Ukraine during the upcoming Jewish holidays, the prime minister's office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday, following a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called on Israelis to avoid the pilgrim city of Uman in central Ukraine during the upcoming Jewish holidays, the prime minister's office said.

"The Prime Minister calls on the citizens of Israel not to come to the city of Uman during the upcoming Jewish holidays in light of the life-threatening danger posed by entering the area of fighting," the office said on Twitter.

In the course of a discussion of the situation in Ukraine, Lapid called for a diplomatic solution to end hostilities in Ukraine and expressed condolences to the families of the dead and injured.

The Israeli prime minister also congratulated Zelenskyy on the occasion of Ukraine's 31st Independence Day which took place last week.

The holiday Rosh HaShanah is the Jewish New Year, which is celebrated by the Jews for two days in a row on the new moon of the autumn month, in September or October. This year it is celebrated from the evening of September 25 to the evening of September 27. Hasidism (devout Jews) come to Uman for this holiday in honor of their spiritual leader Nachman of Breslov, founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement, who lived in the 18th-19th centuries.

