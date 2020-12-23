UrduPoint.com
Israel's Leading COVID-19 Expert Recommends 3d Lockdown Immediately - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:28 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Israel's National Coronavirus Project Coordinator Nachman Ash has recommended locking the country down again due to a new surge in COVID-19 cases, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Wednesday.

The Israeli government is due to convene a meeting later in the day to discuss the expediency of imposing a new complete or partial lockdown.

"We have more than 500 patients in harsh condition, it's very disturbing and it calls for immediate action," Ash said, as quoted in the report, adding that his recommendation was to lock the country down as soon as possible, preferably this coming weekend.

According to the report, the Israeli Ministry of Health, too, will recommend to the government at the upcoming meeting to go on a three-week lockdown in the coming days.

Israel has already locked down twice throughout the year, first in March and then again in September.

The standard package of lockdown restrictions in Israel includes a stay-home order, strict limits of public gatherings indoors and outdoors, business closures, suspension of international air traffic and public transport operations under an abridged schedule.

