Israel's Leftist Parties Create Electoral Bloc Ahead Of Snap March Vote - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:41 PM

Israeli left-wing parties Labor (HaAvoda) and Meretz have joined forces in the run-up to the snap parliamentary elections and agreed to form a technical alliance, national media reported on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Israeli left-wing parties Labor (HaAvoda) and Meretz have joined forces in the run-up to the snap parliamentary elections and agreed to form a technical alliance, national media reported on Monday.

According to Channel 12, the alliance will be named "Emet" (Truth).

The list of candidates will likely include Labor chairman Amir Peretz, Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz, and Orly Levy, whose Gesher Party ran together with Labor in the previous election.

The electoral bloc was formed for fear that none of the parties would cross the 4-seat threshold needed to enter the 120-member parliament. In the September vote, the Democratic Camp bloc, which included the Meretz party, won 5 seats, while the HaAvoda-Gesher bloc secured 6 seats.

Israel will hold snap elections on March 2 after both the government and opposition failed to create a collation government following inconclusive elections in April and September.

