UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Likud, Blue And White Blocs Meet, Hold Talks To Form New Government - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 06:45 PM

Israel's Likud, Blue and White Blocs Meet, Hold Talks to Form New Government - Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and opposition Blue and White political alliance started their first meeting to discuss an opportunity to form a new broad unity government in Israel, media reported on Tuesday

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and opposition Blue and White political alliance started their first meeting to discuss an opportunity to form a new broad unity government in Israel, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Israel's MAKAN 33 broadcaster, Netanyahu's Likud party and Benny Gantz' Blue and White-led alliance are gathering now to unit efforts on the formation of a ruling coalition.

On Monday, Netanyahu met with Gantz at Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's headquarters to review an initiative to form the government, the broadcaster said.

After the Monday's meeting, Netanyahu convened the leaders of the right-wing parties and assured them that he remained committed to his promises.

Meanwhile, 55 members of the Knesset called on Netanyahu to form the next government, compared to fifty-four votes for the opposition Blue and White political alliance.

On Sunday, president Rivlin began two-day consultations with elected parties to pick a politician with the best chance of forming a coalition government.

The final results of the election will be presented to Rivlin on September 25. The president will meet with the leaders of the parties elected to parliament to discuss the nominee for the office of prime minister. After the nominee is chosen, he will have 42 days to form a viable coalition.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Parliament Alliance September Sunday Media Government Best Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

4 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

4 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

5 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.