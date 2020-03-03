UrduPoint.com
Israel's Likud Party in Talks With Politicians From Other Camp, Hopes to Form Gov't Soon

Israel's Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hopes to form a government in several days by poaching politicians from another political camp, the party's spokesman, Jonathan Urich, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Israel's Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hopes to form a government in several days by poaching politicians from another political camp, the party's spokesman, Jonathan Urich, said on Tuesday.

The Monday election, the third in 11 months, saw Likud make gains but remain shy of the 61-seat majority in the country's parliament.

In the previous two rounds of voting, held last April and September, Netanyahu's bloc has similarly failed to secure a parliamentary majority, and no coalition was formed.

"[It was] a huge victory of Prime Minister Netanyahu. There will be a government it is a matter of several days, I hope that will lean on votes of those, who are now on the other side," Urich said in an interview with Israel's Channel 13.

The official added that the party had talked to "four to six" representatives of the other political camp.

