UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Likud Primary Results Confirm Netanyahu's Victory As Party Leader - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:21 PM

Israel's Likud Primary Results Confirm Netanyahu's Victory as Party Leader - Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has secured a resounding victory in the Likud party primary election, as shown by the vote's official results that were published in national media on Friday

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has secured a resounding victory in the Likud party Primary election, as shown by the vote's official results that were published in national media on Friday.

Netanyahu gained 72.5 percent of the overall vote despite being indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

His main opponent, former Interior Minister Gideon Sa'ar, received only 27.5 percent, the Public Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The polling stations closed at 11:00 p.m. (20:00 GMT) on Thursday, with voter turnout reaching more than 49 percent.

Sa'ar, in his turn, congratulated Netanyahu on his victory in the party leadership race.

"My friends and I stand behind him in the campaign for Likud's success in the [general] elections," Sa'ar wrote on his Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu expressed gratitude to those who voted for him.

The primary took place amid a months-long political crisis in Israel. Following the April general election, Netanyahu failed to form a viable coalition. Another election in September saw Benny Gantz of the Blue and White alliance pull slightly ahead of the current prime minister but still fall short of a majority. As a result, the Israeli parliament dissolved itself over the crisis and set another snap election for March 2.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Interior Minister Parliament Vote Twitter Alliance March April September Media Race Election 2018

Recent Stories

China calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restrai ..

45 seconds ago

Huawei Y9s – An in-depth Review of the high-end ..

9 minutes ago

RUSADA Head Sent to WADA Notice of Disagreement Wi ..

3 minutes ago

S.Korea Holds Low-Key Drills Near Disputed Islets ..

3 minutes ago

UAE's Tolerance Minister calls on PM

4 minutes ago

12 killed, dozens injured as plane crashes in Kaza ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.