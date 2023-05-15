UrduPoint.com

Israel's major municipalities went on strike on Monday to protest a legislative initiative that would redistribute property taxes from wealthier cities to poorer administrative centers, Israeli media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Israel's major municipalities went on strike on Monday to protest a legislative initiative that would redistribute property taxes from wealthier cities to poorer administrative centers, Israeli media reported.

The strike affected major cities, including Tel Aviv and its suburbs, The Times of Israel newspaper reported. In the striking cities, garbage collection, customer services and the education system were halted. Municipal offices, as well as libraries, cultural and sports centers were closed to the public.

However, several other cities including Jerusalem, Lod, and Harish reportedly did not join the strike.

The Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, which represents some 200 Israeli municipalities, announced an indefinite strike until the coalition withdraws its so-called Arnona Fund plan.

Arnona is a property tax set and administered by each municipality.

"This is an attempt to impair education, welfare, culture and our ability to provide municipal services to our residents, and it will bring about the collapse of the local authorities. It is not our job to worry about budgetary resources to solve national crises," the federation said in a statement, quoted by the newspaper.

The decision was made after the Knesset Finance Committee voted on Sunday to include the Arnona Fund in the Arrangements Bill accompanying the 2023-2024 state budget, which is expected to be finalized in the next two weeks, according to the newspaper.

