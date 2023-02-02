Israel's Military Aircraft Attacks Gaza Strip In Response To Palestinian Rocket Fire
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 06:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) An Israeli military aircraft attacked targets in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night in response to a rocket, fired by the Palestinian side over the border, Reuters reported, citing eyewitnesses.
The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that a rocket, launched from the Gaza Strip, had been intercepted by the Israeli air defense systems.