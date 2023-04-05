Close
Israel's Military Aircraft Striking Targets In Gaza Strip - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Israel's Military Aircraft Striking Targets in Gaza Strip - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Israeli military aircraft are striking targets in the Gaza Strip after nine rockets had been fired at Israel from the region, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing eyewitnesses.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces said that a total of nine rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel overnight, four of the rockets were intercepted by air defense systems, and another four rockets landed in open areas.

According to the report, the Israeli attack comes as a response to the rocket attack from the Gaza Strip amid the Al-Aqsa Mosque incident.

Palestinian media reported on Tuesday that dozens of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Jerusalem.

According to reports, Israeli forces stormed the mosque prayer hall on Tuesday night and attacked the Palestinians, using stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles.

Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies director Riyad Al-Ashqar told journalists that the Israeli forces detained over 200 Palestinians during the raid. He said that many of them were taken to an Israeli military base in the town of Anata in the governorate of Jerusalem.

