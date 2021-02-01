(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) A drone belonging to the Israeli forces crashed down on the Lebanese territory when the military carried out an operation in the border area, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"A short time ago, an IDF drone fell on the Lebanese territory during the army's military operation on the Lebanese border. There is no risk of information leakage," the IDF tweeted.

No other details concerning the incident have been provided so far.