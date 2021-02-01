UrduPoint.com
Israel's Military Drone Crashes During Operation In Lebanon Border Area - Defense Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Israel's Military Drone Crashes During Operation in Lebanon Border Area - Defense Forces

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) A drone belonging to the Israeli forces crashed down on the Lebanese territory when the military carried out an operation in the border area, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"A short time ago, an IDF drone fell on the Lebanese territory during the army's military operation on the Lebanese border. There is no risk of information leakage," the IDF tweeted.

No other details concerning the incident have been provided so far.

More Stories From World

