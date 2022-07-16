UrduPoint.com

Israel's Military Says Intercepted One Of Four Missiles Fired From Gaza At Israel

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Israel's Military Says Intercepted One of Four Missiles Fired From Gaza at Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The Israeli Defense Forces said on Saturday that four projectiles have been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, one of the projectiles has been intercepted.

"Terrorists in Gaza just fired 2 rockets toward Israeli civilians. 1 of the rockets was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the IDF said on Twitter.

The IDF tweeted later on Saturday that another two projectiles have been fired.

"In addition to the two rockets already fired from Gaza toward Israeli civilians earlier tonight, a further two projectiles were just launched into southern Israel from Gaza.

The two rockets fell in open areas," the military said.

The military added that it had hit one of Hamas' rocket-producing sites in Gaza in response to the attacks.

"In response to the rockets fired from Gaza at Israel tonight, we targeted one of Hamas' most significant rocket production sites in Gaza. This strike will significantly impede Hamas' force-building capabilities," another IDF's tweet read.

The IDF added that it will continue to defend Israelis from Hamas.

