Israel's National Interests Dictate Approach To Helping Ukraine, Netanyahu Says

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 06:10 AM

Israel's National Interests Dictate Approach to Helping Ukraine, Netanyahu Says

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country is studying the issue of defensive weapon supplies to Ukraine, but will act in accordance with its national interests.

"We will look at what is available, our policy and our interests in the region. Israel's contribution may be in other areas," Netanyahu said in a Saturday interview with the French LCI tv channel, adding "we are studying this question from the perspective of our national interest."

The Israeli prime minister said that his country has certain considerations, such as "very close operational proximity" between the air forces of Israel and Russia.

"Their planes operate in Syrian airspace, we have so far avoided any confrontation. We do not want a military confrontation with Russia. We have considerations to take into account that other countries do not have," Netanyahu said.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

