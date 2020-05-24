UrduPoint.com
Israel's Netanyahu Arrives At Jerusalem Court For Corruption Hearing

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at the Jerusalem district court for his corruption and breach of public trust hearing, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Netanyahu has been the subject of multiple corruption investigations, including over claims he received expensive gifts from various businessmen, advanced a law that would benefit one of Israel's major newspapers, and supported looser regulation of telecommunication company Bezeq in return for positive coverage.

The first hearing is technical being dedicated to discussing the hearings' procedure and allowing the defendant's lawyers to learn the details of the case.

The court will hear from approximately 300 witnesses of the prosecution and will likely be trying the case for several months if not years, according to legal specialists, as both sides have the right to appeal to the Supreme Court.

