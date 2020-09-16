Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the White House on Tuesday ahead of the signing of peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the White House on Tuesday ahead of the signing of peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Netanyahu and his wife Sarah Netanyahu were greeted at the porch by US Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

They waved to reporters and entered the building for a bilateral meeting which precedes the signing ceremony at the South Lawn.

The UAE and Bahrain, both represented in Washington by foreign ministers, will be the third and the forth Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel after Egypt did it in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.