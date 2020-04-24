UrduPoint.com
Fri 24th April 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has attended a video conference among six other world leaders to discuss cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic at the invitation of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, his press service said on Friday

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, participated in a video conference, hosted by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, with prominent world leaders on the corona pandemic. The leaders discussed international cooperation in dealing with the spread of the pandemic," the Israeli prime minister's press service said.

Aside from Netanyahu and Kurz, the video conference was attended by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

According to the press release, Netanyahu informed his foreign counterparts about Israel's policies for curbing the spread of the infection and called for the international cooperation to be tightened to include a continued exchange of knowledge and ideas.

The other leaders were cited in the press release as seeking "to learn from Israel about digital tools especially in regard to dealing with a second wave of outbreak."

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.5 million people worldwide count infected and more than 175,000 people have died from the coronavirus related complications, according to latest WHO situation report.

