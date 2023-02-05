UrduPoint.com

Israel's Netanyahu Calls On Law Enforcement Officials To Act Amid Threats Against Him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on law enforcement to act against threats to murder him that were disseminated online.

"Today we have heard and seen an explicit threat to murder the Prime Minister of Israel... I expect the law enforcement officials to take immediate action against those who are inciting to murder," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by his office.

According to Israeli media, the remarks came late Saturday in response to a social media post by a former air force pilot and an anti-government protest figure Ze'ev Raz.

On Friday, Raz wrote that "if a sitting prime minister assumes dictatorial powers, this prime minister is bound to die, simply like that, along with his ministers and his followers," as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

On Saturday night, the Israeli police launched a probe into the matter, the report said.

Raz reportedly backtracked on his comments, saying that he did not identify with that post and noting that it was "a quote from a person who retracted it."

On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and give the cabinet control over the selection of new judges. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests.

