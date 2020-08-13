MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday his country was alarmed by Turkey's plans to drill for gas near the Greek island of Kastellorizo, in what he described as an act of aggression.

Israel, Greece, Egypt and the Greek Cypriot government have been working together to explore rich gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey has laid a rival claim, sending a survey ship to an area off Kastellorizo, which prompted fears of a military clash.

"Obviously, we view gravely any aggression by anyone, including Turkey, in the eastern Mediterranean," Netanyahu said at a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Jerusalem.

The prime minister said Israel and Greece shared geopolitical interests in the Eastern Mediterranean and promised to continue expanding economic, business and tourist ties between the two nations.