(@imziishan)

Israeli chief prosecutor Avichai Mandelblit on Thursday indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, media reported

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Israeli chief prosecutor Avichai Mandelblit on Thursday indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, media reported.

Mandelblit will ask the parliament to waive his immunity, which could take a month, according to the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

The prosecutor's team reportedly wanted to bring the charges before the country went to the polls for a third general election in under a year.

The indictment, the first one brought against a sitting Israeli prime minister, could change the ongoing process of forming a governing coalition, the paper added.

Netanyahu has been accused of receiving luxurious gifts, including cigars and champagne, and offering to trade favors for positive coverage in a newspaper. He has repeatedly denied all charges as a "witch hunt."