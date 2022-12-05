MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized former US President Donald Trump for his dinner with artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and controversial political commentator Nick Fuentes.

In late November, Trump said that he met with Ye accompanied by an unknown guest of his residence at Mar-a-Lago. Some media outlets reported that the unknown guest was Fuentes, who has a history of making racist remarks, while others reported that he was not present at the Mar-a-Lago dinner with Ye. The rapper has also been accused of anti-Semitism for his comments about disproportionate Jewish representation in certain industries and for claiming that black people are the real Jews.

When asked by an NBC news anchor if his attitude to Trump changed following these reports, Netanyahu praised Trump for doing "great things for Israel" such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and endorsing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, for which he "remains appreciative."

"On this matter, on Kanye West and that other unacceptable guest, I think it's not merely unacceptable, it's just wrong. And I hope he sees his way to staying out of it and condemning it," Netanyahu told NBC.

Trump has been criticized for claiming the US Jewish community was not grateful enough for his support of Israel during his time in office.