Israel's Netanyahu Discharged From Hospital After Having Heart Pacemaker Fitted - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left Sheba Hospital in a Tel Aviv suburb on Monday morning after having a heart pacemaker fitted, Israeli media reported.

The Arutz Sheva news portal reported that the prime minister had been released from the hospital less than two days after the surgery.

The early discharge will allow Netanyahu to participate in a vote on judicial reform scheduled for later Monday.

On Saturday night, Netanyahu went through the surgery to install the heart pacemaker in the Sheba Medical Center. On Sunday, the prime minister said in a recorded video message that he was feeling well.

Since January 2023, Israel has been gripped by mass protests sparked by the judicial reform proposed by Netanyahu's cabinet.

Organizers estimate that 550,000 people have taken part in the protests across the country, with more than 200,000 taking to the streets of Tel Aviv and another 100,000 marching on the Knesset building in Jerusalem.

Last week, the Israeli parliament approved for second and third readings one of the key clauses of the judicial reform, which limits the power of the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions by declaring them unreasonable. If the bill becomes law, the government will have more power to advertise its decisions and elect officials.

