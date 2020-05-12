Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has extended condolences to a family of a 21-year-old Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier, who was killed in the early hours of Tuesday during a military operation conducted in Palestine's town of Yaabad in the northern West Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has extended condolences to a family of a 21-year-old Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier, who was killed in the early hours of Tuesday during a military operation conducted in Palestine's town of Yaabad in the northern West Bank.

"On my behalf and behalf of the citizens of Israel, I would like to send sincere condolences to the family of Amit Ben-Yigal, who was killed by depraved individuals during an operation last night," Netanyahu said, as quoted by his office on Twitter.

Ben-Ygal was killed when a rock struck his head during military activities.� According to Israel's news outlets, the goal of the operation was to arrest four wanted Palestinians.

When the troops began to withdraw from the West Bank town of Yaabad after detaining the suspects, a group of around 10 locals began to throw stones at them.

One of the Palestinians threw a rock from the roof of a house, which then heavily struck the soldier's head, leaving him with no chances of survival.

The prime minister tasked the country's security service with finding those responsible for the attack.

Ben-Ygal was the first IDF soldier killed over the past two years as a result of the forces' raids across the West Bank's territory. Prior to his death, another Israeli soldier, Ronen Lubarsky, was killed in a similar operation conducted in 2018, when a marble slab was thrown at him near Palestine's Ramallah.