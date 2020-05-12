UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Netanyahu Extends Condolences To Family Of IDF Soldier Killed In West Bank

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:49 PM

Israel's Netanyahu Extends Condolences to Family of IDF Soldier Killed in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has extended condolences to a family of a 21-year-old Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier, who was killed in the early hours of Tuesday during a military operation conducted in Palestine's town of Yaabad in the northern West Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has extended condolences to a family of a 21-year-old Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier, who was killed in the early hours of Tuesday during a military operation conducted in Palestine's town of Yaabad in the northern West Bank.

"On my behalf and behalf of the citizens of Israel, I would like to send sincere condolences to the family of Amit Ben-Yigal, who was killed by depraved individuals during an operation last night," Netanyahu said, as quoted by his office on Twitter.

Ben-Ygal was killed when a rock struck his head during military activities.� According to Israel's news outlets, the goal of the operation was to arrest four wanted Palestinians.

When the troops began to withdraw from the West Bank town of Yaabad after detaining the suspects, a group of around 10 locals began to throw stones at them.

One of the Palestinians threw a rock from the roof of a house, which then heavily struck the soldier's head, leaving him with no chances of survival.

The prime minister tasked the country's security service with finding those responsible for the attack.

Ben-Ygal was the first IDF soldier killed over the past two years as a result of the forces' raids across the West Bank's territory. Prior to his death, another Israeli soldier, Ronen Lubarsky, was killed in a similar operation conducted in 2018, when a marble slab was thrown at him near Palestine's Ramallah.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Israel Palestine Twitter Bank Ramallah 2018 Family From

Recent Stories

Women empowerment top priority of present govt: Gh ..

2 minutes ago

Special Investigation Unit arrests Afghan trained ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Starts Supplying Medical Institutions With R ..

2 minutes ago

Rupee falls against dollar in interbank

2 minutes ago

Premier League braced for TV losses as player prot ..

2 minutes ago

Saleem Malik threatens to approach ICC if PCB does ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.