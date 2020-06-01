UrduPoint.com
Israel's Netanyahu Files Complaint With Police Over Death Threats To Him, His Family

Mon 01st June 2020 | 05:12 PM

Israel's Netanyahu Files Complaint With Police Over Death Threats to Him, His Family

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he had filed a complaint with the police due to death threats addressed to him and members of his family

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he had filed a complaint with the police due to death threats addressed to him and members of his family.

"A few days ago, I filed a complaint with the police over a series of threats to murder me and my family.

Today, unfortunately, I had to submit another complaint against a man, who described in detail how he plans to kill me and my family," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

In November, Netanyahu reportedly contacted the police concerning threats against him that were published on Facebook. The prime minister asked that an investigation in the case begin immediately.

