MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after the latter called on the Israeli government to halt the controversial judicial reform that has sparked major nationwide protests, media reported on Sunday.

Netanyahu reportedly told Gallant that he lost his trust in the defense minister after Gallant "went behind the government's back" on Saturday during Netanyahu's visit to the United Kingdom, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

Gallant became the first key Israeli minister to call for a halt of the reform. He stressed that there was a growing rift in the Israeli society that was also penetrating the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the country's security agencies.