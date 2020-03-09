UrduPoint.com
Israel's Netanyahu Floats Ideas To Avoid Mass Quarantines Over Coronavirus

Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:39 PM

Israel's Netanyahu Floats Ideas to Avoid Mass Quarantines Over Coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a case in a video link-up with EU leaders on Monday for avoiding painful quarantines over coronavirus by mass testing and designating "clean" travel hubs

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a case in a video link-up with EU leaders on Monday for avoiding painful quarantines over coronavirus by mass testing and designating "clean" travel hubs.

Aggressive measures to stop the spread of the viral disease are projected to slow down global growth, despite praise from the World Health Organization.

"We are going to run into serious problems of mass quarantines and you can't run economies that way," Netanyahu told the leaders of Austria, Cyprus, Italy, Bulgaria, Hungary, Croatia and Romania in a video conference.

He suggested pooling researchers together to come up with safer alternatives to mass quarantines and exchange best practices in battling the virus through "point of contact" people in the governments.

Netanyahu said home testing kits should be designed to identify infected people faster, and proposed choosing an airport in each country that will be flagged as a safe air hub, instead of trying to disinfect all airports at a rate that is not affordable.

