Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz Reach Agreement On Forming Unity Government

Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Israel's right-wing Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the centrist Blue and White alliance, headed by Benny Gantz, have reached an agreement on forming an emergency national government, according to a joint statement released on Monday.

"At this hour, an agreement on the establishment of an emergency national government between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the chairman of the Blue and White alliance, was signed," the statement read.

Israeli media have reported that under the deal, Netanyahu will remain the prime minister for 18 more months , while Gantz will be the defense minister and will subsequently replace Netanyahu.

Last week, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin officially tasked the Knesset, the country's parliament, with forming a government within 21 days to avoid triggering a fourth election in 16 months after the deadline for Gantz to form a cabinet was reached. Nevertheless, the parties continued talks.



